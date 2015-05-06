BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
NEW DELHI May 6 An Indian court sentenced Bollywood star Salman Khan to 5 years in prison on Wednesday for culpable homicide for the death of a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident, media reports said, potentially derailing several big movie projects.
Judge D.W. Deshpande of the Mumbai court earlier upheld prosecution charges that Khan, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car, ramming into a bakery in the 2002 accident.
One man sleeping on the pavement by the bakery was killed and four people were injured. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)