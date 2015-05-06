NEW DELHI May 6 An Indian court sentenced Bollywood star Salman Khan to 5 years in prison on Wednesday for culpable homicide for the death of a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident, media reports said, potentially derailing several big movie projects.

Judge D.W. Deshpande of the Mumbai court earlier upheld prosecution charges that Khan, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of his car, ramming into a bakery in the 2002 accident.

One man sleeping on the pavement by the bakery was killed and four people were injured. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)