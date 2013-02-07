Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
MUMBAI Feb 7 India's Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd has launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees ($84 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
Indiabulls will sell shares at a price range of 283.5 rupees to 298.5 rupees, up to 5 percent discount to its Thursday's close, as per the document.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the sole book runner to the transaction. ($1 = 53.2300 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.