Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Yield On 91-Day Treasury Bills At 8.4782 Pct Vs 8.5201 Pct Last Week

* Yield On 182-Day Treasury Bills At 8.6177 Pct Vs 8.6613 Pct Two Weeks Ago

* India sells 90 Bln Rupees Of 91-Day Treasury Bills at 97.93 Rupees

* India sells 60 Bln Rupees Of 182-Day Treasury Bills at 95.88 Rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)