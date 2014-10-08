BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group shareholders approve stock dividend for year 2016
* Shareholders approve stock dividend of one bonus share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPKRVM)
Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Yield On 91-Day Treasury Bills At 8.4782 Pct Vs 8.5201 Pct Last Week
* Yield On 182-Day Treasury Bills At 8.6177 Pct Vs 8.6613 Pct Two Weeks Ago
* India sells 90 Bln Rupees Of 91-Day Treasury Bills at 97.93 Rupees
* India sells 60 Bln Rupees Of 182-Day Treasury Bills at 95.88 Rupees (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ)
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k)