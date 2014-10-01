BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
Oct 1 (Reuters) -
* RBI says will conduct 6 day reverse repo variable rate auction for a 250 billion rupees on Oct 1
* RBI says to conduct overnight variable rate reverse repo auction between 3:45 pm and 4:15 pm IST (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: