Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian Hotels Co Ltd expects to get a response from Orient-Express Hotels Ltd on its takeover bid within the next three weeks, a company executive said on Friday.
"We are expecting the board to get back to us as soon as they are okay with it," said R. K. Krishna Kumar, vice chairman, Indian Hotels. "Three weeks is an estimate. We are hoping we would get a response by then."
Indian Hotels, controlled by the Tata Group conglomerate, made an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for luxury hotels group Orient-Express on Oct. 18, five years after its first offer to buy the company was rebuffed.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 Shares of GNC jumped from record low levels on Thursday after its interim chief executive invested $5 million in the vitamin and supplement retailer.