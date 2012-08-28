MUMBAI Aug 28 India Infoline Finance, a unit of India Infoline Ltd, plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($89.81 million) through a public bond issue, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The company will raise funds through 72-month bonds with different interest payment frequencies which offer an effective yield ranging from 12.75 percent to 13.52 percent, the term sheet indicated.

The issue, which has a AA- rating by ICRA and CRISIL, opens on Sept. 5, and closes on Sept. 18, the document showed.

India Infoline Finance is an Non Banking Financial Company with diverse loan products like home loans, capital market finance, gold loans and healthcare finance.

($1 = 55.6750 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)