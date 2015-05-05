Fitch: ECB's NPL Guidance Adds Pressure on Weaker Eurozone Banks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 05 (Fitch) European Central Bank (ECB) guidance
calling for
eurozone banks with high levels of non-performing loans (NPLs)
to set
"ambitious" time-bound quantitative NPL reduction targets could,
in extreme
cases, push the weakest banks closer to a formal resolution
process, triggering
losses for senior bondholders, Fitch Ratings says. In contrast,
the initiative
will be positive for creditors of banks with the means and
le