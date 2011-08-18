(Updates to close)

* Shares drop 2.2 pct on weak Asian, European peers

* ICICI Bank leads losses; Infosys falls nearly 4 pct

* Cbank rate hike fears also weigh

By Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI, Aug 18 Indian shares fell 2.2 percent on Thursday, their lowest close in nearly 15 months, mirroring weak Asian and European peers as glum global growth outlook prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.

Lenders lead losses on worries over more interest rate increases in Asia's third-largest economy as it continues to struggle with stubborn inflation.

Shares in India's top private sector lender ICICI Bank closed 5.1 percent lower at 863.80 rupees, while top lender State Bank of India fell 4.2 percent to 2,078.40 rupees.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already raised rates 11 times in the past 18 months to tame inflation, which eased marginally to 9.22 percent in July.

"The global markets were not supporting, Europe was really bad," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

European shares followed Asian markets down as worries about the U.S. economy and dim prospects of a quick fix for the euro zone's debt crisis led investors to lock in profits following this week's rally.

The main 30-share BSE index closed 371.01 points lower at 16,469.79, with 26 components closing in the red. It was the benchmark's lowest close since May 26, 2010.

The benchmark index has shed nearly 20 percent this year as high inflation and rising interest rates have started biting into corporate profitability.

"People are panicking right now and they are trying to generate cash out of the market," said Deven Choksey, managing director at brokerage K.R. Choksey.

Infosys , India's No. 2 software services exporter, closed 3.9 percent lower at 2,354.10 rupees, while its bigger rival Tata Consultancy lost 3.8 percent to 962.35 rupees on nagging worries about the U.S. economy, which accounts for more than half of their revenues.

The 50-share NSE index fell 2.22 percent to 4,944.15 points.

In the broader market, there were more than five losers for every gainer on a heavy volume of 632.6 million shares.

Cautious foreign funds have turned net sellers of local equities this month -- offloading $1.4 billion of shares -- after buying a net $1.7 billion worth of shares in July.

At 1047 GMT, the MSCI world equity index was down 1.24 percent, while the emerging equities was down 1.68 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Panacea Biotec plunged 20 percent, hitting its maximum daily limit, after the drugmaker said late Wednesday two of its vaccines have been removed from the World Health Organisation's pre-qualified list citing non-compliance of manufacturing sites.

* HCL Infosystems Ltd dived 9.7 percent to reach their lowest level in more than two years, a day after the computer maker posted an 83-percent fall in net profit for April-June.

* Educomp Solutions Ltd slumped 8.8 percent after the educational IT services firm said the income-tax department is conducting a search at its office, without giving further details.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME ON NSE

FACTORS TO WATCH

