NEW DELHI, Oct 3 Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Monday, with Reliance Industries and lenders leading the losses, as deepening concerns around the euro zone's debt crisis dampening global growth triggered broad-based selling by investors.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell as much as 3 percent, while lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank shed as much as 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

"It's the fear psychosis," said D.D. Sharma, senior vice-president at brokerage Anand Rathi, adding, a lack of positive reforms by the Indian government and weak global sentiment due to the euro zone debt crisis are driving down local shares.

At 12:15 a.m. (0645 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 2.27 percent at 16,080.22 points, with all but 3 of its components in the red.

Indian shares had shed 12.8 percent in the three months to September, its biggest quarterly fall since the months following the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008 as global growth worries stoked risk aversion.

Indian manufacturing growth nearly stalled in September, hitting its weakest spot since March 2009 on slowing output and orders growth following a series of interest rate hikes, a private survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell more than two points to 50.4 from 52.6, inches away from the 50 mark which divides growth and contraction.

"It's the FII outflow that is further bringing down the Indian market," said Ambareesh Baliga, COO at brokerage Way2Wealth.

Foreign funds have pulled out about $288 million so far this year from the Indian market that has fallen by about a fifth this year.

Metal and mining counters continued their decline on Monday following the Indian Cabinet's approval on Friday of a mining bill calling for the firms to share either profits or amounts equivalent to royalties with local communities, a move that could dent the firms' profits.

Coal India extended losses, falling nearly 2 percent after media reports cited its chairman as saying the world's largest coal miner will lose about 20 billion rupees in profit when the proposed mining bill became a law.

Shares in Coal India had plunged 5 percent last Friday.

"The mining bill is positive neither for industry nor for the economy as it intends to push up the basic raw material prices," Anand Rathi's Sharma said.

Lenders were among the big losers on concerns India's central bank may not yet be done with its rate hike cycle.

India has raised interest rates a dozen times since March 2010 and has signalled more was to come.

Top car maker Maruti Suzuki gained as much as 1.3 percent after a month-long strike at one of its plants ended on Saturday.

Utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra was up about 1 percent on hopes the good monsoon would help boost sales.

Auto stocks have been under pressure this year as demand for cars has been dented by high fuel prices and rising interest rates.

Export-driven software services stocks slipped about 1.5 percent, with bellwether Infosys shedding about 2 percent on weakening economic outlook for the United States and the Europe from where it earns the most.

Tata Consultancy Services , the top exporter in India's flagship $76 billion software services industry, was trading down about 0.32 percent.

The 50-share NSE index was down 2.2 percent at 4,833.55. There were about four losers for every gainer in the broader market, with over 220 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 3.55 percent, while Japanese shares were 1.78 percent lower.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* JSW Steel fell as much as 8.8 percent on media reports of a raid by federal investigators at its key plant in southern India. The company denied the raid, saying the investigators only sought certain information about iron ore procurement.

* Reliance Power Ltd rose as much as 2.8 percent after it said it has received approval for carbon credits worth 20 billion rupees for its 3,960 megawatts Tilaiya ultra mega power project in eastern India.

* Education services provider Edserv Softsystems Ltd fell as much as 4.7 percent after it bought e-learning online content of Prosel Ventures for 350 million rupees in an all stock deal.

