NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Indian shares fell early on Wednesday after they faced resistance following a firmer start, with investors cautious on European policmakers' ability to quickly resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Energy major Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank led the losers.

Oil and gas explorer Cairn India rose more than 3 percent, a day after the board of Oil and Natural Gas Corp decided to issue a no-objection certificate for London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a majority stake in Cairn India.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.01 percent at 16,505.71 points, with 18 of its components declining, after opening up 0.7 percent.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent at 4,966.95 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)