MUMBAI Aug 26 State-owned Life Insurance
Corporation of India bought 86 percent of shares on offer in
state-run Indian Oil Corp this week, salvaging a $1.4
billion government sale as the Indian market took its biggest
tumble in more than six years.
LIC, India's biggest investor, has in the past dug into its
pockets to prop up government sales, buying up state banks and
government mining firms. It heavily supported the sale of Coal
India shares in January and the sale of shares in
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) last year.
The investments have sometimes proved fruitful for LIC, with
stock in the State Bank of India, which it invested in
in January 2014, up more than 60 percent.
However, the extent of its bailout on Monday, according to
an exchange filing published after market hours on Tuesday, may
revive debate in some quarters over the government's divestment
plans and the extent to which sales can continue to be heavily
backed by LIC and its quarter of a billion customers.
Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal
Life Insurance Co said it would not be easy for the government
to meet its $10.5 billion divestment target, but said the fact
it has already carried out four sales would help.
"The way the government has structured the sales so far they
are on target, unless the market conditions really deteriorate.
In that case even LIC can't save them," he said.
Having announced a move on Indian Oil on Friday, hoping to
capitalise on strong refining margins, the Indian government had
little choice but to press ahead with the sale of a 10 percent
stake in the refiner and fuel retailer on Monday.
The sale was undermined by the sharpest fall in the Indian
stock market since January 2009.
"We have to rethink our strategy," divestment secretary
Aradhana Johri said after the sale. "Basically, we have to look
at which are the stocks we need to put on the market and where
the appetite in the market lies."
Next on the stump for the government are sales including a
10 percent slice of Coal India and stakes in NTPC,
Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Copper.
Officials at LIC, whose stake has risen to 11.11 percent in
Indian Oil from 2.52 percent, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Its officials have said in the past that it carries out its
own due diligence and checks, but sees itself as a long-term
holder and is not concerned by short-term market fluctuations.
