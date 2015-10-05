BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment posts FY profit
March 30 Al Madina For Finance And Investment Co :
MUMBAI Oct 5 State-run Indian Overseas Bank said on Monday the central bank had ordered a so-called "prompt corrective action", adding the action would not have any material impact on its performance.
The lender did not give details of the action but said the directions given by the Reserve Bank of India were for improving the internal control of the bank and for the purpose of consolidation of its activities.
Under RBI rules a prompt corrective action is triggered if a lender sees its capital base eroding, a sharp jump in bad loan ratios or its return on assets dropping below 0.25 percent. bit.ly/1VB9trr (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
ZURICH, March 30 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution AG, the vehicle disposing of the remnants of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, is well ahead of plans to wind down 80 percent of its portfolio by the end of 2018 and may hit the goal this year, it said.