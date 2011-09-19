MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares provisionally
closed 1.1 percent lower on Monday, after eking out 0.4 percent
gains last week, tracking weak global peers on lingering
investor worries over the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
after the EU finance ministers failed to come up with a
constructive solution over the weekend.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended
down 1.1 percent at 16,750.24 points, with 21 of its components
declining.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 1.03
percent at 5,031.95 points.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)