MUMBAI Nov 4 Indian shares closed up 0.5 percent on Friday, off the day's high, as investors booked profits and cut positions ahead of a long weekend.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 0.46 points at 17,562.15, with 21 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.35 percent at 5,284.20 points.

The stock market will be shut on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)