MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.8 percent on Friday, with Larsen & Tourbo , Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors leading the fall, on caution before monthly derivatives expiry and next week's central bank policy review.

L&T, the country's biggest engineering conglomerate lowered its order book guidance for FY12, even though it posted a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating street estimates.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 0.8 percent at 16806.05 points, with 21 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index also provisionally closed lower by 0.8 percent down at 5,049.95 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)