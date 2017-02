MUMBAI Nov 3 Indian shares recovered from earlier losses and closed up 0.35 percent on Thursday , when global cues dominated, on hopes a potential collapse of the Greek government would avoid a referendum on its bailout package, easing some concerns of an imminent Greek default.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 61.06 points at 17,525.91, with 13 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.41 percent at 5,279.90 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)