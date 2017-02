MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian shares provisionally closed down 1.7 percent on Friday after the government lowered the country's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

Shares in energy major Reliance Industries led the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 287.12 points to 16,201.12, with 25 of its components ending lower.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 1.63 percent lower at 4,863.30 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)