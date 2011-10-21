(Updates to close)

* Main index ends week down 1.7 pct

* L&T falls 3.6 after cut in order growth view

* Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto rise more than 1 pct each

* Investors cautious ahead of cbank policy meet on Tue

By Rajesh Kurup

MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian shares closed down 0.9 percent on Friday on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review next week , with Larsen & Toubro among the big losers after the engineering and construction conglomerate cut its order growth outlook.

The main 30-share index ended down 151.25 points at 16,785.64 points, with only seven of its components advancing. It posted a loss of 1.7 percent for the week.

"With food inflation crossing 10 percent on Thursday, it was certain that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) will hike raise when it comes out with the policy on Oct. 25," Kishor Ostwal, Chairman and Managing Director at CNI Research said.

India's central bank is widely expected to deliver one final interest rate increase at its policy review next week and then pause until the end of the fiscal year in March, a Reuters poll found.

"L&T also spoiled the sentiment, even though the results were good, the company has cut its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year to 5 percent," Ostwal said.

L&T shares fell as much as 4 percent before closing down 3.6 percent, their biggest single day loss in nearly a month. The firm, which posted a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating street estimates, slashed its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year on slowing investments and rising competition.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki rose 1.6 percent after the country's largest carmaker said a labour unrest at its Manesar plant had been resolved and operations at the facility would start on Saturday.

Maruti, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , has suffered a total production loss of over 64,000 cars in 2011 due to strikes by its employees, a shortfall equivalent to around $400 million.

Motorcycle makers Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto rose 1.1 percent and 1.72 percent, respectively, on robust sales growth expected in the run to the festive season.

Cairn India closed down 2.08 percent at 287.45 rupees after brokerage Macquarie downgraded the oil explorer to "underperform" from "neutral," citing expensive valuations and on expectations of a possible decline in crude oil prices.

Shares in DLF Ltd fell 2.47 percent after the capital markets regulator said on Thursday it would investigate allegations the top-listed realtor failed to disclose a police complaint against an associate firm in its share sale document in 2007.

The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.82 percent at 5,049.95 points.

In the broader market, there were 525 advances and 905 declines on a total volume of 461.6 million shares.

" Rollovers are above average and are happening with long bias on Nifty, this augurs well for the market in the near term. Nifty can scale 5,200 in near term," said Monal Desai, vice president, institutional derivatives, at brokerage firm Prabhudas Liladhar.

Monthly derivatives contracts will expire two days early on Oct. 25 due to the Diwali holidays, which is expected to add to investor wariness.

Markets elsewhere in Asia were cautious after European leaders said they did not expect Sunday's meeting to give an all-cure solution to the euro zone's debt problems, with regional leaders still sharply divided over how to strengthen a rescue fund.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.34 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* KPIT Cummins Infosystems rose 3.36 percent after its July-September net profit jumped 54 percent.

* Indiabulls Real Estates fell 1.94 percent after its second quarter net profit grew 22 percent.

* Punj Lloyd , which had projects worth 35 billion rupees in Libya as of February, fell nearly 1.01 percent on hopes that the insurgency in that country might end following the killing of Muammar Gaddafi on Thursday. .

MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* M&B Switch on 14.89 million shares

* Tata Motors on 12.3 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 11.55 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro holds nerve for now, risks loom * Brent crude steady above $109 ahead of Europe summits * Fresh debt deal delay prompts cautious trade * U.S. stock futures signal slight gains for equities * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview