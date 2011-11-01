MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday as investors are expected to book profits after last month's rally, and as renewed concerns over the resolution of the euro zone's debt crisis hurt sentiment for risky assets.

Indian shares posted their biggest monthly gain in seven months in October and the benchmark stock index had logged its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months last week.

The 30-share BSE index had ended down 0.56 percent at 17,705.01 on Monday.

"I think, there will be profit bookings, and the markets are currently driven by results announcements," Kishor Ostwal, Chairman and Managing Director at CNI Research said.

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements will be watched ahead of their quarterly earnings, expected later in the day.

Automakers Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will also be in focus as the companies report monthly sales numbers. Sales at Indian automakers have slowed in recent months after a series of interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , after the drugmaker received U.S. approval to market a generic version of Cardizem, a branded drug for treatment of hypertension.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.66 percent by 0246 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.75 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were down by 0.33 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Liquor maker United Breweries after it reported a 11 percent drop in net profit for the quarter ended September.

* State Bank of Mysore after it increased its base rate by 25 basis points to 10.50 percent per annum.

* Hotel chain operator EIH Ltd after it swung to a net profit of 165.9 million rupees in the quarter ended September .

* State-run hydro-power utility NHPC Ltd after it said it expects to raise 20 to 30 billion rupees by the end of March 2012 via term loans and rupee bonds to fund construction of projects.

* Drugmaker Lupin Ltd after it said its unit has received U.S. Food and Drugs Administration's tentative approval for lamivudine and zidovudine tablets.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Yen wary of more intervention, euro sags * Oil prices slip; market eyes FOMC, G20 meetings * Euro debt worry hurts riskier assets * Wall St down as MF Global falls victim to Europe * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview