MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian shares turned choppy after opening higher on Thursday as Asian peers ran out of steam. Software services bellwether Infosys and power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals rose.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.1 percent at 17,083.19 points, with 19 of its components advancing, after dipping into negative territory.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)