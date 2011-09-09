BRIEF-Credem 2016 net profit down 21 pct on rescue fund contributions
* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully phased at 11.9 pct
MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares turned choppy after opening up on Friday as Asian peers ran out of steam. Leading mobile carrier Bharti Airtel rose 1.4 percent.
Bharti said late on Thursday it had secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda and would invest $100 million in the African country over three years.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.06 percent at 17,175.25 points, with 18 of its components advancing.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)
LISBON, Feb 8 Spain's Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, paying 645 million euros to raise its stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, Euronext Lisbon said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Thornburg Investment Management Inc reports a 6.36 percent passive stake in Avinger Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kTvcmI) Further company coverage: