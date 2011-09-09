MUMBAI, Sept 9 Indian shares turned choppy after opening up on Friday as Asian peers ran out of steam. Leading mobile carrier Bharti Airtel rose 1.4 percent.

Bharti said late on Thursday it had secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda and would invest $100 million in the African country over three years.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.06 percent at 17,175.25 points, with 18 of its components advancing.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)