MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares fell 0.6 percent early on Thursday tracking lower Asian peers and commodities amid growing worries that Europe's continuing debt problems will plunge the world into a second global financial crisis.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.59 percent at 16,349.59 points, with 28 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.62 percent at 4,915.10 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)