HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares fell 0.6 percent early on Thursday tracking lower Asian peers and commodities amid growing worries that Europe's continuing debt problems will plunge the world into a second global financial crisis.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.59 percent at 16,349.59 points, with 28 of its components declining.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.62 percent at 4,915.10 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business