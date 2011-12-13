BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after a slump in industrial output raised concerns about corporate earnings and foreign fund outflows.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries led the losses, falling 0.6 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.29 percent at 15,829.55, with 22 of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.37 percent at 4.746.50. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup)
* OFG Bancorp -Oriental Bank entered into a termination agreement with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
SYDNEY, Feb 8 National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB), the country's No. 4 lender by market value, said on Wednesday it would raise around A$750 million ($572 million) to refinance debt.