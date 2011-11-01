MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian shares fell 0.95 percent in early trade on Tuesday, hurt by a global risk off sentiment and as investors booked profits, with engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank leading the losses.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.49 percent at 17,614.56 points, with 20 its components trading lower.
The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.55 percent at 5,297.10 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.