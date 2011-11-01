MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian shares provisionally closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday, as risk-wary investors booked profits amid fresh worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 230.51 points at 17,474.50, with 23 of its components closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 1.37 percent at 5,253.75 points. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.