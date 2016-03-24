(Adds governor signing bill into law)
By Brendan O'Brien
March 24 Governor Mike Pence signed a bill into
law on Thursday making Indiana only the second U.S. state to
prohibit abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of disabilities
such as Down syndrome.
The bill, which was approved by the state Republican-led
legislature, bans any disability-related abortion along with
terminations of pregnancy based on race, gender or national
origin.
"I believe that a society can be judged by how it deals with
its most vulnerable - the aged, the infirm, the disabled and the
unborn," Pence, a Republican, said in a statement after he
signed the legislation.
Republicans ushered the bill through the state legislature
over the last three months despite opposition from some
conservative lawmakers, including Representative Cindy
Kirchhofer, who felt the measure was too restrictive.
"I feel this is government overreaching," Kirchhofer told
the Indianapolis Star newspaper, adding that she did not have
enough time to properly vet the bill with her constituents.
North Dakota is the only U.S. state that prohibits abortions
based on fetal anomalies. Seven states ban those based on
gender, and Arizona prohibits those based on race, according to
the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that tracks abortion
laws.
A petition circulating on Moveon.org that hoped to persuade
Pence to veto the bill had more than 5,600 signatures as of
Thursday afternoon.
The legislation adds "shame, stigma and barriers at a time
when the most critical need is medically accurate information
and compassionate care," it said.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Ben
Klayman and Tom Brown)