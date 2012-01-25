* Deal valued at $79.2 mln

* Indiana Community's shares up 45 pct (Follows Alerts)

Jan 25 Old National Bancorp, the holding company for Old National Bank, said it will buy smaller peer Indiana Community Bancorp in a deal valued at about $79.2 million.

Indiana Community shareholders will receive 1.90 shares of Old National Bancorp for each share of Indiana Community Bancorp they hold, a 62 percent premium to the stock's closing price.

Evansville, Indiana-based Old National said the deal includes 17 full-service banking centers and nearly $985 million in assets.

Smaller regional banks may have to merge to survive in a regulatory environment that caps the fees they can earn from debit-card transactions and over-draft protection as historically low interest rates bite into profit.

Indiana Community Bancorp also reported its fourth-quarter results earlier in the day.

Old National's shares were trading down more than 3 percent at $12 on the New York Stock Exchange. Indiana Community's shares were trading at $21.04 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)