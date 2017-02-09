CHICAGO Feb 9 An Indiana man was sentenced to
life in prison without parole for fatally shooting a police
officer while he sat inside his patrol car, according to local
media.
Carl Blount, 28, shot and killed Gary Police Department
officer Jeffrey Westerfield, 47, in July 2014. Blount pleaded
guilty in January and his sentence was handed down by a judge
Wednesday, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
The state agreed to abandon its pursuit of the death penalty
if Blount accepted the life sentence. A deal was able to be
reached because of Blount's alleged involvement in two other
shooting deaths in June 2014, the newspaper said. Prosecutors
threatened to charge Blount in those killings if he did not
accept the agreement.
Westerfield was a 19-year veteran of the Gary Police
Department, according to city officials. Gary is located around
30 miles (50 km) from Chicago, Illinois, near Lake Michigan.
Westerfield was responding to a call about an altercation
between Blount and his ex-girlfriend, according to the
newspaper, when he was shot and killed by Blount on what was his
birthday.
Blount offered condolences to the Westerfield family in
court on Wednesday in a statement read by his attorney, Richard
Wolter, the newspaper reported.
