Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Two Indiana school districts closed on Thursday amid reported threats directed at schools there, school district officials said in posts on their website and Twitter.
School officials in Danville, Indiana, in a post on Twitter wrote: "Due to newly received threats toward the school system received overnight, Danville schools will be CLOSED Thurs, Dec 17 for students & staff."
Officials in Plainfield, Indiana, on their website said: "A threat has been directed to the high school, and the safety and security of all students is our highest priority," adding that they are working with public safety officials in what is an ongoing investigation.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella, editing by Franklin Paul)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order