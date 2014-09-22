Sept 22 The foreign-owned operator of a northern
Indiana toll road filed for bankruptcy on Sunday as traffic fell
short of the projections that underpinned the 2006
groundbreaking deal to privatize the highway.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence said in a statement on Monday
the bankruptcy was anticipated and no changes were expected in
the operation of the 157-mile road.
The operator, ITR Concession Co LLC, proposed selling itself
to the highest bidder in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy to raise
money to pay down $6 billion in debt. If a sale isn't
successful, the company plans to turn over ownership to its
creditors.
The company will manage the road through the bankruptcy
process and any change in its operation must be preapproved by
the Indiana Finance Authority. The IFA, in the same statement
from Pence, said tolls cannot be increased beyond what is set
forth in the operating agreement.
Indiana agreed in 2006 to lease the highway, billed as the
Main Street of the Midwest, for 75 years in return for $3.8
billion.
The deal with ITR Concession, owned by affiliates of
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and the Cintra unit of
Spain's Ferrovial SA, was the largest highway
privatization deal in history.
While then-Governor Mitch Daniels described it as the deal
of a lifetime, opponents fought the agreement all the way to the
state's Supreme Court, arguing the state was surrendering an
important revenue stream.
The deal prompted other states to consider similar lease
arrangements.
However, almost as soon as the deal closed, the United
States slid into a deep recession and has been slow to recover
from a financial crisis in 2008. Traffic volume on the toll road
in 2013 was 10.7 percent below the 2007 level, according to
documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago.
Similar privatization deals have also been struggling,
including toll roads in California and Texas.
ITR Concession filed what is known as a prepackaged
bankruptcy, which has already been approved by the majority of
creditors. The company will seek approval of its plan from the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago in 30 days. If approved, the
plan would be binding on creditors who did not vote in favor.
The case is ITR Concession Company LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-34284
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional
reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)