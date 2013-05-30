Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI May 30 Indian Hotels Co Ltd on Thursday posted a 3.4 billion rupee ($60.51 million) net loss for the January-March quarter, as it booked a provision of 4.2 billion rupees for its investments including in U.S.-listed luxury hotel group Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.
Indian Hotels, part of the salt-to-software Tata group conglomerate, owns and operates Taj hotels and resorts worldwide and had reported net profit of 652.1 million rupees a year earlier.
Net sales were nearly flat at 5.6 billion rupees in the quarter.
($1 = 56.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Tony Munroe)
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.