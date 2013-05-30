Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MUMBAI May 30 Indian Hotels Co Ltd said on Thursday it had not decided on whether to revise its bid to acquire Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.
In November, U.S.-listed Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and the '21' Club in New York, rejected a $1.2 billion unsolicited takeover offer from Indian Hotels as too cheap. [ID:nL3E8M862U
"The board has not yet taken a decision on the Orient-Express bid. Different options are open to us," Anil Goel, executive director for finance, told reporters on Thursday.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.