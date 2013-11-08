MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian Hotels Company
(IHC), owner of the Taj Mahal chain of hotels and
resorts, will not pursue its $1.2 billion bid to acquire U.S.
luxury hotels group Orient-Express Hotels, it said on
Friday, ending a year-long chase.
The company said the board had decided not to pursue the
offer after taking into account all factors, including the
current economic environment and other opportunities and
priorities.
In October last year Indian Hotels, controlled by the $100
billion salt-to-steel Tata Group, made an unsolicited bid to
acquire Orient-Express, in which it has a 7 percent holding.
Orient-Express, which owns the Hotel Cipriani in Venice and
the '21' Club in New York, rejected the bid a month later,
saying it undervalued the business.
Indian Hotels' quarterly net loss widened to 3 billion
rupees ($48 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared
with a net loss of 63.6 million rupees in the same period last
year, after writing down the value of its investments in
overseas assets including Orient-Express.
Net sales rose 3 percent to 3.9 billion rupees.
After foregoing the Orient-Express bid, Indian Hotels said
it has reduced the value of its holding in Taj International
Hotels (HK), the holding company for its international entities
including Orient-Express, by 2.87 billion rupees.
Indian Hotels' investors had greeted its unexpected and
unsolicited bid for Orient-Express with wariness because of
concerns that it would add to the company's debt load.
The Indian company has bought several overseas properties,
including the Pierre in New York, but they have not tended to
perform as well as its domestic operations, which include its
flagship Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.