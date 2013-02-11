BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian Hotels Co Ltd, part of the diversified Tata Group, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit beating estimates and said it was reviewing its options after Orient-Express Hotels rejected its takeover bid.
The company, which owns and operates the chain of Taj hotels and resorts worldwide, made an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for U.S.-listed, luxury hotels group Orient-Express in October.
On Nov. 8, 2012 , Orient-Express rejected a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Indian Hotels, saying it was too cheap.
The company said net profit rose to 646.2 million rupees ($12.07 million) for October-December, up from 504.8 million rupees a year earlier.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.