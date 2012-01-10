NEW DELHI Jan 10 A fire at Indian Oil Corp's 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery at Guwahati in northeastern state of Assam is being controlled, the company's head of refineries E.K. Ghosh said on Tuesday.

"There was an explosion in one of the slop tanks inside the refinery. It is being controlled," Ghosh told Reuters.

He did not disclose the extent of damage.

IOC is India's biggest refiner. It directly owns 1.08 million bpd of crude processing capacity through its eight refineries, while its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp operates about 230,000 bpd of capacity. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)