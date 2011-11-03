Nov 3 State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , the biggest fuel retailer in the country, will raise petrol prices by 1.82 rupees a litre from Friday, its head of finance P. K. Goyal said on Thursday.

A source at Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) also said his firm will "definitely" raise petrol prices from Friday, but did not say by how much.

HPCL is considering a further increase in petrol prices as it struggles to cut down on retailing losses, its finance director had said on Tuesday.

India's three state fuel retailing giants, IOC, HPCL and Bharat Petroleum Corp , tend to move their prices in tandem. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)