Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament has voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
May 18 Indian Overseas Bank quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Net loss 6.47 9.36 Interest Earned 46.30 54.72 Gross NPA (%) 22.39 17.40 Source text: bit.ly/2qtNm0R NOTE: Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)
June 19 Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli should reveal more about his finances if he wants his $5 million bail cut to $2 million, a Brooklyn federal judge said Monday, a week before Shkreli is set to face trial on securities fraud charges.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday his Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.