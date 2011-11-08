Nov 8 Indian state run oil marketing companies
may cut gasoline prices by Nov. 16, Indian Oil Corp
Chairman R.S. Butola told television network NDTV.
The oil companies will cut prices by that date if the
current global trend of softening gasoline prices continues,
NDTV.com reported, quoting an interview with the head of the
state-run refiner and oil retailer.
IOC, along with state-run firms Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd last week
raised gasoline prices by 2.7 percent, citing losses.
However, the government has drawn criticism for allowing the
price increase despite stubbornly high inflation in Asia's
third-largest economy.
On Monday, HPCL's chairman said the company had not heard
from the government about potentially rolling back the increase
in petrol prices.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)