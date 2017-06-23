MUMBAI, June 23 India's Infosys said
on Friday an investigation it commissioned had found no
evidence of wrongdoing in accusations by an anonymous
whistleblower, releasing the findings a day before it holds its
annual shareholders meeting.
Infosys Ltd commissioned the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher
LLP and risk consultants Control Risks to investigate
allegations the whistleblower made in February against India's
second-biggest software services exporter.
The accusations included improprieties in the acquisitions
of Panaya Inc, a New Jersey-based provider of automation
technology, and Skava, a Silicon Valley e-commerce startup, as
well as allegations of inappropriate compensation paid to
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka.
The whistleblower also accused Sikka of requesting that
improper deals be made with customers, while saying Infosys'
mergers and acquisitions team acted without proper approvals.
However, the investigation by Gibson Dunn and Control Risks
found "no evidence whatsoever to support" wrongdoing by the
company, its directors or its employees, according to a letter
sent by the investigators to Infosys, which the company
published on Friday. The letter said the "allegations were
rebutted by substantial and credible evidence."
The company has also been mired in a separate row with its
founders, who have accused the management of lapses in corporate
governance.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Susan Thomas)