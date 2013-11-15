NEW DELHI Nov 15 India's Tulip Telecom

* Says defers sept-quarter results as it was not able to finalize figures

* Tulip says yet to finalise financials of subsidiaries, data to be submitted to auditors on debt restructuring taking more time

* Tulip Telecom says hopes to finalise its financials and submit unaudited results at the earliest possible time