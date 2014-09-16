LONDON, Sept 16 Index compiler MSCI has launched
low carbon stock indices following requests from Swedish and
French national pension funds and French money manager Amundi,
MSCI said on Tuesday.
The firm said the indices were the first in the industry to
enable investors to limit their exposure to carbon risk through
carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves.
Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund AP4, Fonds de Reserve
pour les Retraites (FRR) and Amundi were looking for
"representative benchmarks in the transition to a low carbon
economy", MSCI said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)