NEW DELHI, Sept 17 Indian carrier IndiGo has
signed a $2.6 billion deal with Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) for the lender to finance more than 30 new
aircraft, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Under the memorandum of understanding, ICBC will provide
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, with financing
for the planes through either a sale and lease back or
commercial lending deal, the statement quoted IndiGo President
Aditya Ghosh as saying.
The announcement comes on the day Chinese President Xi
Jinping arrived in India, where the two countries are expected
to sign trade and investment deals worth billions of dollars.
