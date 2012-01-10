NEW DELHI Jan 10 IndiGo, India's only
profitable airline, saw no impact on its fleet expansion plans
from the safety concerns raised by the country's civil aviation
regulator, President Aditya Ghosh told reporters on Tuesday.
India's aviation regulator had said it plans to review the
massive fleet expansion plans of IndiGo, after a safety audit
found a shortage of trained staff and alleged operational
discrepancies.
The report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has
pulled up almost every Indian airline for a shortage of
instructors and slower training of both pilots and cabin
crew.
