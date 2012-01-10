NEW DELHI Jan 10 IndiGo, India's only profitable airline, saw no impact on its fleet expansion plans from the safety concerns raised by the country's civil aviation regulator, President Aditya Ghosh told reporters on Tuesday.

India's aviation regulator had said it plans to review the massive fleet expansion plans of IndiGo, after a safety audit found a shortage of trained staff and alleged operational discrepancies.

The report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has pulled up almost every Indian airline for a shortage of instructors and slower training of both pilots and cabin crew. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Harish Nambiar)