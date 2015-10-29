MUMBAI Oct 29 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, received
orders for more than six times the number of available shares
for its 30.2-billion-rupee ($463.7 million) initial public
offering, according to exchange data.
InterGlobe had received orders for about 183.5 million
shares or 6.1 times the number of shares on offer as of 5 p.m.
(11.30 GMT), according to data from National Stock Exchange and
BSE Ltd.
Foreign institutional investors were the most active
bidders, having placed orders worth about 15 times the number of
shares slotted for all institutional investors.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)