MUMBAI Oct 29 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, received orders for more than six times the number of available shares for its 30.2-billion-rupee ($463.7 million) initial public offering, according to exchange data.

InterGlobe had received orders for about 183.5 million shares or 6.1 times the number of shares on offer as of 5 p.m. (11.30 GMT), according to data from National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.

Foreign institutional investors were the most active bidders, having placed orders worth about 15 times the number of shares slotted for all institutional investors. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)