* IndiGo attracts bids worth 1.55 times order book
* Strong demand from foreign institutional investors
* Books to remain open until Thursday, more demand expected
(Updates to add details on latest bids, background)
By Karen Rebelo and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Oct 28 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
IPO-INAI.NS, owner of Indian budget airline IndiGo, on
Wednesday filled the order book for its up to 30.2 billion
rupees ($464.3 million) initial public offering, which attracted
strong demand from foreign investors.
InterGlobe had received orders for 46.7 million shares as of
5 p.m. (1130 GMT), or 1.55 times the 30.1 million shares on
offer during a second day of bookbuilding, according to data
from National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd.
The owner of IndiGo is selling the shares at between 700
rupees to 765 rupees each. It will close its order book on
Thursday.
The IPO, potentially the largest in India since 2012, could
give the company a market value of up to $4 billion, bigger than
rivals Jet Airways (India) Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd
, both of which have market capitalisations of well
under $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
IndiGo, India's largest airline by passenger numbers, has
consistently stayed profitable for the past seven years by
keeping its costs and taxes low, while building a reputation for
punctuality.
Its stock market debut coincides with low prices for crude
oil, one of budget airlines' biggest costs.
"Considering the global economic slowdown ... I feel oil may
be subdued for two years. So that two years will be a golden
period for the leader in the (aviation) industry," G
Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and
fund advisory firm said, referring to IndiGo's outlook.
Foreign institutional investors were by far the most active
bidders, according to exchange data, bidding for a total of 42.7
million shares, or 5 times the 8.5 million shares available for
all institutional investors.
InterGlobe on Monday had already allocated 10.9 million
shares to anchor investors, including Goldman Sachs, at
765 rupees each, the top end of the IPO indicative price range,
raising $128 million.
InterGlobe's IPO is the second high profile listing in India
this month after Coffee Day Enterprises, the operator
of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, raised 11.5 billion rupees ahead
of its market debut on Monday.
($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)