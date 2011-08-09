(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canada's Indigo Books & Music Inc
reported a wider quarterly loss as lower paper books sales
offset growth in its digital business.
The company said in the short term its retail business will
be challenged.
Indigo's net loss for the quarter ended July 2 widened to
C$18 million ($18.13 million), or 72 Canadian cents per share,
from C$5 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Indigo, the biggest book retailer in Canada, operates about
250 stores, including close to 100 superstores under the banners
Indigo, Chapters and the World's Biggest Bookstore.
First-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to C$202.1 million.
Cost of sales rose 6.4 percent to C$125.4 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.85 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.993 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)