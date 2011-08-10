* Expects FY pretax profit of 1.2 mln stg, below mkt view

* Sees FY turnover up 3 pct to 28.9 mln stg

Aug 10 Video security systems provider IndigoVision Group said lengthened period of sales lead time led it to cut its profit outlook for the second time since June.

Sales lead time refers to the number of days required for an item to be ready for shipping, starting from when the order was created.

The company, whose Internet-based products are used in casinos, airports, shopping centres and national border crossings, expects group pretax profits to be about 1.2 million pounds, which is lower than market estimates.

One analyst expects full-year pretax profit of 1.9 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said turnover for the year ended July 31, was expected to be 28.9 million pounds, 3 percent above last year.

As a result, overall sales and estimated trading profit are below the company's expectations.

In June, the company had issued a profit warning, anticipating full-year pretax profit to be lower than market expectations, hurt by margin contraction.

The company operates from six regional centres in New Jersey, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Dubai, London and Edinburgh.

IndigoVison's shares, which have shed 48 percent of their value since the company gave a profit warning, closed at 230 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 18.85 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)