PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Trump's policy speech

Feb 28 Gold held steady on Tuesday, after falling from 3-1/2-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day for more clarity on his economic policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,252.15 per ounce at 0044 GMT. The metal hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,252.70. * Investors are look