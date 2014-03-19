UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, March 19 Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, posted almost flat full-year net profit, in line with expectations, as results were hit by depreciating currencies in many of its non-euro markets and by store refurbishing costs.
Inditex, which runs brands like mid-market Massimo Dutti and teen labels Bershka and Stradivarius, said on Wednesday that profit for the year ending Jan. 31 was 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion), up 1 percent from a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was unchanged at 3.9 billion euros. Sales rose 5 percent 16.7 billion, but were up 3 percent on a like-for-like basis.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 2.4 billion euros, EBITDA of 3.9 billion and sales of 16.7 billion. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources