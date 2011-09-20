* Exposure to home market Spain falling

* Retail giant holding up better than rivals

* Analysts focus on online performance

* Half year results Wednesday Sept. 21

By Sarah Morris

MADRID, Sept 21 Zara owner Inditex , the world's largest clothing retailer, is expected to post a rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion and cost control compensate for a tough market at home and other mature markets.

The retail empire, started by Spain's richest man Amancio Ortega, was seen making 672 million euros, 7 percent more than the same period last year

With eight brands across about 80 countries, Inditex has reduced its exposure in Spain to about a quarter of its sales, targeting fast-growing Asia and eastern Europe in particular.

Spain's retail sales fell 3.9 percent in July , for the 13th month in a row, further evidence that shoppers are still tightening their belts in a country with the highest unemployment in Europe at more than 20 percent.

Inditex has performed better than many of its rivals at home and abroad during the recent slowdown. Globally, retailers are seeing margins squeezed by higher raw material costs, rising Asian wages and price wars in mature markets.

Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer Esprit , which makes 79 percent of its sales in Europe, is pulling out of some developed markets including Spain and North America after posting a 98 percent drop in full-year profit earlier this month.

Swedish fashion group Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST), which rivals Inditex's flagship Zara for collections that imitate catwalk trends at budget prices, reported flat sales in August, beating gloomy forecasts.

At an Inditex conference call due at 0700 GMT, analysts will focus on the firm's second quarter gross margin and any guidance on how online sales may have boosted the start of second half trading.

All Inditex brands, including upmarket Massimo Dutti and underwear label Oysho, are now online after new launches this month although not all labels are available in all countries where Inditex operates. (Reporting by Sarah Morris; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)